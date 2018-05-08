Women participation in MMDAs increase by 16% – Mahama

The Local Government Minister Hajia Alima Mahama has said there has been a 16 percent increase in women participation at Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as against the ten percent in 2016.

The Minister who has been addressing journalists Tuesday at the meet the press series in Accra also disclosed that 16 Municipal and District Assemblies are yet to confirm their Municipal, District Chief Executives.

Touching on arrangements to organise elections for MMDCEs, Mrs. Mahama said consistent with the government’s commitment to ensure election of MMDCEs, “the Ministry has development a comprehensive road map to guide legislative review and stakeholder consultations towards the Ministry.”

The Ministry, she said, has already commenced sensitisation and consultations of key stakeholders towards a referendum in 2019 for the elections of MMDCEs. The consultations, she further pointed out were held in Eastern, Volta, Central and Western Regions.

“…the feedback showed massive support for partisan elections of MMDCEs,” she said.

The NPP manifesto had promised the election of MMDCEs will be done within the first term of their government— a move the President, Nana Akufo-Addo said will deepen the country’s democracy and ensure better accountability.

“I belong in the group that has always advocated for the direct, popular election of Chief Executives. It is now a Manifesto commitment of the ruling party, the NPP, so you must be aware that it is going to be fulfilled,” he said when he addressed an orientation programme organised for MMDCEs by the Local Government and Rural Government Ministry on July 5 2017.

On the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), the Local Government Minister said the government has transferred over ¢600million to all MMDAs. “And this disbursement covers all the four quarters of 2017. So the District Assemblies Common Fund is up to,” she said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM