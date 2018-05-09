Akufo-Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended four Justices of the High Court who were allegedly caught in the Judicial corruption scandal.

The judges are Mr. Justice Uuter Paul Dery, Mr. Justice Mustapha Logoh, Mr. Justice Gilbert Ayisi Addo and Mr. Justice Charles Quist.

“The suspension follows the establishment of a prima facie case against the four Justices, by the Committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate alleged acts of bribery and corruption against certain persons, including the four Justices, as contained in the 29th August, 2015 petition of Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas,” a statement from the presidency said.

President Akufo-Addo has informed the four about the decision by letter dated Tuesday, 8th May, 2018.

The decision was taken in accordance with the Judicial Council. The four judges are already in court challenging the decision to step aside over the allegations.

Three years ago, investigative journalist Anas in a video dubbed: “Ghana in the Eyes of God” exposed 32 persons including judges and judicial service staff in a bribery syndicate to throw away cases.

About 24 judges have since been sacked over the same issue.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM