Blakofe resigns as Deputy CEO of GTDC

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Akua Blakofe has resigned from her position alleging massive corruption at the company.

Blakofe on Tuesday, May 8, took to Facebook to confirm her resignation stating that no work was actually going on at the GTDC.

According to her, she took the bold decision to resign because she “wanted to work, and not travel and take per diems.”

“Has she, has she not? Yes people I have officially resigned as Deputy CEO, Ghana Tourist Development Company, effective end of this month.’

“Not going to go into it and talk the truth about people, so let’s just say I wanted to work, not travel and chop per diem. I would like to thank H.E President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity he gave me. Unfortunately, the rest of the team did not. Thus I’m better off outside of the official post.’’

She expressed her profound appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity but expressed regret that the team she was to work with had a different mindset.

Blakofe is a TV/Radio Presenter, a producer, an events organiser, an MC, an actress, a choreographer and dancer.

For many years she has hosted programs such GoldBlast, Amazing Ghana and Studio 53 where she had the wonderful opportunity to share Ghanaian cuisine, music, art, tourist sites etc. with an international audience.

The Ghana Tourist Development Company Limited (GTDC) was established in 1972 as a Limited Liability Company to operate as the investment and commercial wing of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

The company subsists essentially to promote relevant competencies in the management and marketing of tourism projects.

GTDC is therefore a leading investment holding and management vehicle for public and private sector tourism related initiatives in Ghana.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM