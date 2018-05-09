© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Boxing : Ghana’s Commey rated IBF number One Contender

By Anthony Bebli

Ghana’s Richard Commey is now the first contender in the lightweight division in the latest International Boxing Federation (IBF) rankings for the month of April.

Commey as at  last month was ranked 3rd and has now climbed two spaces up. The World title contender in  March, stopped Alejandro Luna in round six in an IBF World lightweight eliminator.

Commey now gets the  opportunity to face IBF World lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr – which becomes  a rematch.

The duo fought in September 2016 for the then vacant IBF lightweight belt, but Easter won by a split decision.

IBF top 15 rated lightweight boxers in the world:

1 Richard Commey –  Ghana
2 NOT RATED
3 Edis Tatli – Finland
4 Masayoshi Nakatani –  Japan
5 Roman Andreev –   Russian Federation
6 Ryan Martin –  United States
7 Kazuhiro Nishitani –  Japan
8 Mario Barrios –  United States
9 Isa Chaniev –  Russian Federation
10 Anthony Crolla –  England
11 Ismael Barroso –  Venezuela
12 Antonio Lozada Jr –  Mexico
13 Xiangxiang Sun –  China
14 Daud Yordan –   Indonesia
15 Francesco Patera –  Belgium

 

Source: Starrsportsgh

 

