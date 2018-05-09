Entrepreneurship in Ghana is difficult – Nduom

Entrepreneur and Groupe Nduom’s Senior Vice President, Yvonne Nduom has intimated that being an entrepreneur in Ghana is difficult.

She told Francis Abban on Morning Starr’s Gender 101 on Tuesday, May 8 that the terrain in Ghana is quite rough when it comes to entrepreneurship.

“So here in Ghana the terrain is quite rough because it’s still a pioneering environment, we haven’t gotten to where we should be, things are quite difficult, getting licenses, clearing the path so that you can do work and getting the needed equipment you always have to import and all. So being an Entrepreneur in Ghana is a bit more difficult but with persistence, hard work, discipline and not just taking no for an answer can get things done,” she noted.

Mrs. Nduom added that you have to be very persistent in your goal and dream as an Entrepreneur to succeed.

Mrs. Nduom was a proud recipient of the Best Female Entrepreneur for the year 2017 at an awards gala organized by the Entrepreneur Foundation.

Mrs Nduom is also the Executive Chairperson of Coconut Grove Hotels, a chain of hotels which includes Coconut Grove Hotels- Beach Resort, Bridge House and Village all in Elmina; Coconut Grove Regency in Accra, Coconut Grove Sakumono in Accra and Coconut Grove Miners’ Lodge in Obuasi.

She is an expert in management services and has held high profile courses for multinational and other Ghanaian businesses.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM