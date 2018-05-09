Ghana facing pilot shortage – Aviation minister

The Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, has said there is an urgent need to train more local pilots and cabin crew.

The Domestic Aviation space is expected to witness some vibrancy and stiff competition from December this year as four carriers are currently going through the final necessary requirement to start operations.

Airline companies in Ghana, according to her, are currently struggling to recruit local pilots and crew members because of massive shortage.

“We want to concentrate on the training of pilots and crew members. There is a shortage,” she stated while addressing players in the Aviation sector.

Acknowledging that the training of pilots in Ghana is excruciatingly expensive, she said government is ready to partner educational institutions as tuition remains high.

“I will listen to you if you have the ways and means of partnering government to make sure we train our teeming youth who are intelligent and talented to be part of this aviation industry and the boom that we are expecting,” she posited.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM