Ghana meets Naija 2018: Stonebwoy, Wizkid, Kidi, others set for battle

The 8th edition of Ghana meets Naija concert is scheduled for June 9, 2018, at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Empire Entertainment announced at a press launch on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the First Atlantic Bank forecourt at Airport.

Ghana Meets Naija is one of the biggest concerts that bring artists from the two countries together and Shatta Wale is the only Ghanaian artiste to have performed on the stage five times in a row, but will be missed this year. Replacing him is CEO of Burnington Music, Stonebwoy, who will lead the Ghanaian acts to the battlefield.



Line up for 8th edition of the musical concert has a host of African artists including Ghana’s Stonebwoy who is famed for his outstanding live performances, new kings KiDi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Patapaa, and Fancy Gadam, as well as Uptown Energy frontman Yaa Pono.

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, makes a grand return to the prestigious stage after his momentous 2013 appearance. “Mama” hit maker, Mayorkun, and Mr. Eazi constitute the contingent representing the green-white-green nation.

The Ghana Meets Naija Concert has since its institution, provided the opportunity for both countries to celebrate the diverse sounds which unify them at the same time.

Addressing the gathering, Empire Entertainment’s PRO Laillah Crystal Banda, promised a memorable event “this year’s concert has set out a rescue mission to capture the music and battle for ownership, we are writing history of music and the future is right here in our hands, now we know that powerful music all over the world are faced with the unrelenting quest to claim of ownership of who owns the throne.”

At Last year’s edition , Shatta Wale was voted King of the concert, where the self-acclaimed Dancehall King, as usual, connected well with the crowd as he performed his popular hits including Dancehall King, Bie Gya, Chop Kiss, Reality, Ayoo, Hosanna, Taking Over with a surprise stage performance of Low Tempo with his baby Mama Shatta Michy.

Media conglomerate, EIB Network will be the main media sponsors to live broadcast this memorable event.”

