Ghanaians must resist planned renaming of UG – CPP

The Conventions Peoples Party (CPP) has called on Ghanaians to resist a supposed agenda by President Akufo-Addo to undermine Ghana’s history.

President Akufo-Addo has stirred controversy by naming his uncle, J B Danquah, as the Founder of the University of Ghana.

The comment has fueled speculations that the President will rename the premier university after his uncle as part of an agenda to restore JB Danquah’s lost legacy.

Communications Director of the CPP Rauf Kadir told Starr News the attempt to rewrite the country’s history will fail.

“The President can do whatever that he wants to do with his parliamentary majority and then his executive powers,” he stated, adding that the president’s claims do not support the historical facts.

“Everybody knows the role that JB Danquah played in the history of this country. We cannot minimize the role that he had played….we recognize that he is a respected statesman but for you to give him some title that he never worked for, that actually will undermines the history of this country. So Ghanaians must stand up in their thousands and millions and resist [planned renaming of University of Ghana],” he stated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM