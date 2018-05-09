Somali militants ‘stone woman to death for polyandry’

A woman has been stoned to death in Somalia after a court run by militant Islamist group al-Shabab convicted her of polyandry, reports a news site affiliated to the militants.

Shukri Abdullahi Warsame was accused of marrying 11 times, without divorcing previous husbands.

She was buried neck-deep and pelted to death with stones by al-Shabab fighters in Sablale town in the Lower Shabelle region.

She was in “perfect” health, and pleaded guilty to charges, the news site reported.

In 2014, al-Shabab stoned a woman to death after convicting her of secretly marrying four husbands in the southern coastal district of Barawe.

Source: BBC