Three-member C’ttee to probe GCMCL impasse

The Ministry of Energy has set up a three-member committee to investigate the ongoing impasse at the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Co. Limited between its CEO and the board.

A frosty relationship is brewing between Mrs. Frances Essiam and the board over some of her decisions since assuming the post last year. She shut down the company on Tuesday over the stalemate forcing the board to meet at a hotel.

In a statement Tuesday after a meeting at the Robin Hood Hotel on the Spintex road, the board decided that all contracts entered into by Madam Essiam have also been put on hold pending investigations.

The Board, has in the interim, appointed the Technical Director of the company, Mr. Ezekiel Mensah to act in the absence of Madam Essiam. Mr. Mensah, however, does not have the power to take “major administrative decisions such as promotion, termination of appointment, dismissal or engagement of new employees without the consent of the Board.”

The Board has also reversed the “purported termination of appointment of the Finance and Accounts Manager until the committee of Inquiry recommends otherwise.”

In a statement on Wednesday, 9 May 2018, the Energy Ministry said an independent committee will be more objective in dealing with the case.

“It is the considered view of the Ministry that due to the nature of the impasse and the fact that the Board is an interested party in the matter an independent committee will produce a more objective result.

“Consequently, the Ministry in consultation with the SEC, has setup a three (3) member committee made up of a Senior Lawyer and Governance Expert, a Chartered Accountant and banker, and a Petroleum expert at the Ministry to investigate the matter,” the statement said.

It added: “Ghanaians should be rest assured that the Ministry of Energy and all Energy Sector Agencies are fully committed to working in the interest of Ghana to ensure that the necessary structures are put in place for the prudent utilization of the gas resources that the nation is so endowed with.”

The statement was silent on the suspension imposed on the CEO by the board.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM