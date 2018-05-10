All Trade barriers between Ghana and Nigeria must go – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has called for the removal of all forms of trade barriers between Ghana and Nigeria to enhance existing relationship between the two countries.

Again, he has charged Nigerian business owners to take advantage of the conducive economic atmosphere in Ghana for investment opportunities.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at the maiden Ghana, Nigeria Investment Conference which opened in Accra Thursday.

Government, he stated, was embarking on an aggressive investment drive aimed at supporting the private sector to be the country’s engine of growth.

“We have an unshaken belief and faith in our private sector and have since taken office in January 2017 initiated many policies and projects aimed at improving the business environment and offering direct support for businesses to thrive,” he stated.

The government of Ghana, he said has as its main goal to move Ghana beyond aid and in order to achieve that the target, it aims to make Ghana the “most business-friendly” economy in Africa.

“And we have been working at this very strongly over the last year and this is why you have seen major macroeconomic stability taking hold in Ghana. We have reduced the fiscal deficit from 9.3 percent that we have inherited to 6 percent. Inflation has come down from over 15 percent to single digit,” gloated the Vice President, adding, with interest and exchange rate on the decline and stable respectively.

He further pointed out that with economic growth increasing from 3.6 percent to 8.5percent, the government is also engaging in major digitization agenda for the economy.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM