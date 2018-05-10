Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora and Calvin Harris jump up Sunday Times Rich List

Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora and Calvin Harris have all risen up the Sunday Times Rich List after enjoying huge chart success.

Sheeran made £28m last year – taking his total estimated wealth to £80m.

But that still only puts him at 35th on the list of the UK’s richest musicians, which is dominated by golden oldies. Sir Paul McCartney is top on £820m.

Calvin Harris is the only new entry in the top 20 on £140m, up £20m. And Rita Ora has joined the list of the wealthiest young musicians, with £16m.

Adele is worth £140m, according to the paper, an increase of £15m on last year, meaning she stayed at the top the rich list for young musicians.

As well as having four UK top 10 singles in the past 12 months, Rita Ora has appeared in the Fifty Shades films and has had lucrative deals with Adidas, lingerie firm Tezenis, Rimmel, DKNY and Marks & Spencer.

Robert Watts, who compiles the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “For years our music millionaires list has been dominated by older acts, such as the Rolling Stones and Sir Elton John, who have an older audiences able to pay a premium to see their favourite acts.



“But some of the biggest risers over the past year have been amongst younger acts such as Ed Sheeran, Adele and Calvin Harris.



“Streaming services, the internet and income from endorsements are helping today’s young musicians build an international following – and with it their fortunes – far quicker than the older rockers.”

