GHS issues Ebola Virus alert

The Ghana Health Service has urged the public to be on alert and intensify preventive measures against the deadly Ebola virus after it resurfaced in DR Congo.

Two cases of Ebola have been confirmed in the north-western town of Bikoro, a health official in the Democratic Republic of Congo stated.

Jean Jack Muyembe, who works for the country’s institute for biological research, said there are at least 10 other suspected cases.

The latest cases comes less than a year after the last outbreak killed four out of eight people it had infected in that country and around 11,315 people in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and the US.

An alert by the Ghana Health Service stated in the light of this development, the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service have sent alerts on the outbreak to all Regional Directors of Health Service, Chief Executives of Teaching Hospitals and all other relevant agencies and institutions.

The statement added that surveillance has also been enhanced on EVD and other Acute Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers in general.

Below is the full alert

PRESS RELEASE CONFIRMED CASES OF EBOLA IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO; 09 MAY 2018

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has confirmed and declared an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

According to the World Health Organization, as of 8th May 2018, two (2) out of five (5) five samples collected from suspected patients tested positive for EVD.

In the light of this development, the Ministry of Health / Ghana Health Service have instituted the following measures:

Sent alerts on the outbreak to all Regional Directors of Health Service, Chief Executives of Teaching Hospitals and all other relevant agencies and institutions.

Enhanced surveillance on EVD and other Acute Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers in general

Initiated mechanisms to update preparedness and response plans at all levels for EVD

Initiated mechanisms to sensitize the health staff and create necessary public awareness.

We would be very grateful if you could use your medium to educate the general public on the disease (. th w the attached information. Attached are key facts on Ebola.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM