GPL: Aduana Stars Beat Liberty In Outstanding League Fixture

Aduana Stars moved out of the drop with a 3-2 win over Liberty Professionals in an outstanding League match on Thursday.

The defending League Champion were going into the game after a defeat to Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosa in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Bright Adjei poked the host into the lead before Congolese Oba Ulitch doubled for the home side.

Liberty Professionals skipper Simon Zibo pulled a goal back for his side with Yahaya Mohammed restoring the lead for the Ogya lads.

Brite Andoh got another consolation goal for Liberty late in the game but would not be enough to help the Scientific Soccer lads avoid yet another setback in the League.

The victory pushes Aduana Stars to 11th on the League table with 10 points with four outstanding matches to be played.

Source: Starrsportsgh