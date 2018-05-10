I was detained over unpaid hospital bills – Ohemaa Mercy

Award-winning gospel Musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has revealed she was detained at the hospital at a point in her life because she had no money to foot her medical bills.

Recounting some of the difficulties she encountered in the past, the multiple award winner told Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday, May 9 that the incident happened as she had gone to deliver a baby at the hospital.

“Everything was ok until things were difficult and it became that bad, we didn’t plan for a C-section but after spending a week at the hospital and the baby was not coming, the doctor said if they don’t do a C-Section, I could lose the baby or my life and at that time it was cash and carry and we had to deposit money before been attended to.

“And we had spent virtually everything on us and so my husband had to leave me and go look for money, luckily for us we got money from one child who was staying with us and offered his tuition fee and that saved me because I was virtually dying on the hospital bed,” she recounted.

She added that her life has been a testimony of the good things God has and continues to do.

Ohemaa Mercy took Ghana by storm with her albums and hit songs and has won countless awards with her musical dexterity.

Ohemaa has songs such as ‘Wo beye Kese’ , ‘Abro So’, Unbreakable among others.

