Minigolf: Ghana Schools Competition tees-off May 12

The Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF) have announced the launch of its 1st minigolf event of 2018, a release signed by Francesca B Apeagyei has said.

The Maiden edition of GMF schools competition will be held this May, 2018 at Ridge, Accra – Ghana.

The aim of the competition is to help promote Minigolf amongt school students between the ages of 9-16 years, as part of GMF objective to demystify the sport of minigolf become a household name in society.

Students will experience a great deal of fun, personal, mental and socio-cultural interaction by participating in this maiden minigolf schools competition that will see 150 students compete from various schools & nationalities over the next 3 weeks to win the coveted best minigolf school in the Accra Tema municipality.

The tournament tees- off this Saturday May 12 with seven schools participating in the qualifier involving Ghana International School, Galaxy International School, British International School, Vilac International School, Victory International school, SOS Tema International school and Al Rayan international school.

The Top 4 players of the school with best combined score will be declared Winners of the maiden Ghana Minigolf schools competition and will receive trophies / prizes whilst the Top 50 individual student players will qualify to participate & represent their country in the upcoming African open minigolf championship coming up this July at the same venue.

Ghana minigolf Federation intends to build upon the success of this edition and will organise another competition in October that will expand schools participation to other regions in the country

