More shows needed to Project Ghanaian Artistes – Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall act, Stonebwoy, has called for more music shows in the entertainment industry in order to project Ghanaian acts as well as boost the country’s tourism revenue.

Speaking at the launch of 2018 ‘Ghana Meets Naija’, Stonebwoy said it is unfortunate Ghana can boast of only four or five major musical events yearly. He, however, commended EIB Network’s Bola Ray for introducing Ghana meets Naija.

” Ghana meet Naija is a brand that has come to stay and its honorary to be part of it. When you look through the Ghanaian calendar you realize that the number of shows we have to boast of is like four or five so the artist live in Ghana and you do or headline shows like three, four or five. It’s not enough so we need more of these shows like Ghana meets Naija, and more shows to project Ghanaian acts and also boost our tourism revenue.

“More of this shows must happen so that we can count about fifty shows for Ghana. This will improve tourism in Ghana and everyone will love to visit Ghana because of these shows like the way everyone wants to be in Jamaica and UK for all their big shows.”

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM