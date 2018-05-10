Nduom Sports Stadium hosts 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup

The Nduom Sports Stadium on Wednesday 7th May through to Saturday 12th May 2018, will host the 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup.

The stadium which continues to endear itself as the safest and most sought after stadium to host sporting events both local and international, will be hosting this all-important competition between Ghana, Lesotho, Mauritius and Rwanda.

The Managing Director of Rugby Africa, the Africa Region of World Ruby, Mrs. Coralie van den Berg, noted in a statement that “we at Rugby Africa are delighted that Ghana is hosting the 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup. It kick starts the 2018 season of senior fifteen a side rugby.”

She added “stakes are high, the Bronze Cup is after all the gateway to qualify for the Rugby World Cup. It is the first time that Ghana and Lesotho compete at this level and I can’t wait to see their performance on the field.”

For his part, the President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, Herbert Mensah, said “Ghana Rugby has achieved an enormous lot in a very short space of time and it is our privilege to fly the flag of Ghana high.”

He noted “this event is about much more than just the sports Rugby. It is a showcase to the world that Ghana can produce world-class tournaments in the country and that it does not need to stand back in any way.”

The Rugby Africa Bronze Cup kicks off today with a match between Ghana and Rwanda. It will be followed with a match between Lesotho and Mauritius.

The winners of the two matches will play in the final on Saturday 12 May at 3 pm while the losers will play for the 3rd place playoff at 1:30 pm.

The winner of the 2018 Bronze Cup will automatically be promoted to the 2019 Rugby Africa Silver Cup.

The Nduom Sports Stadium is located in Elmina, Central Region, and is the home venue for the Elmina Sharks Football Club which plays in Ghana’s Premier League as well as the Sea Lions Football Club which plays in the FreshPaK Women’s League.

The stadium is owned by the Groupe Nduom conglomerate and has state of the art facilities such as an LED Scoreboard and floodlights making it possible to have sporting activities in the night. It was selected as one of the two venues to host the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) competition last year.