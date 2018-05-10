Oquaye: I’d resign than preside over “evil” gay bill

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye has categorically stated that he will resign if he is ever presented with a bill that would legalise homosexuality in the country.

The Speaker has on several occasions stated that Ghana will never legalise homosexuality as long as he remains Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament.

In a recorded interview with Paul Adom Otchere for Good Evening Ghana, Prof. Oquaye stated “If anybody should bring such a thing to parliament and I have to preside over that I will rather resign than subscribe to this delusion.”

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May recently told African leaders including President Akufo-Addo attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London that it is wrong for homosexuals to be persecuted for their sexual orientation.

She said her country is therefore ready to help African countries to reform their laws to accommodate the interest of homosexuals.

While acknowledging efforts being made by member countries to improve conditions of homosexuals, she noted: “Yet there remains much to do…Nobody should face discrimination and persecution because of who they are or who they love. The UK stands ready to support any Commonwealth nation wanting to reform outdated legislation that makes such discrimination possible”.

But responding to the comments, Prof. Oquaye stated that homosexuality is “a phenomenon calculated by Satan to destroy God’s best formation; that is the human being…it is evil, very very evil, and dangerous and the church cannot allow it.”

According to the Speaker, “God loves the sinner but hates sin” adding that he is willing to help any “homosexual out of that miserable situation.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM