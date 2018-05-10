Our goal is to become the best big bank in Ghana – Nduom

The chairman of the Board of Directors of GN Bank Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has charged the management of the bank to work with discipline and innovation to become the “Best Big Bank” in Ghana.

He said this at a retreat for 320 bank management personnel drawn from all the 10 regions in the country. GN Bank to him must work to employ the best people, implement the best technology, use the best high touch customer service and deliver the best financial results for its stakeholders.

Already, the bank has the largest retail footprint in the country and is standing on that foundation to grow. This, he said, is bringing banking to the doorstep of every Ghanaian and must be used to great advantage.

Dr. Nduom used quotations from the Bible to offer encouragement to the management team and urged them to deliver on their targets set for the year.

He assured management, “I am proud of this company, GN Bank. And I am proud of our people – management and staff. We have built a credible, enviable and viable brand. Now, we must protect it, strengthen it and make it possible for us to dominate our markets.”

He added: “We must prepare ourselves well to meet our goals and win. As the Bible tells us: “Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize?Run in such a way as to get the prize.” I Corinthians 9:24; so we must work in such a manner as to meet or exceed our goals.”

He reminded management that GN Bank’s vision and mission confirm its perpetual commitment to being the national bank for the ordinary person and a strategy to get close to our clients. He said the bank is to provide access to a safe place for people and businesses to keep and transfer their money; and to provide services to facilitate trade and industry.

He assured management that the shareholders are committed to raising the funds needed to meet the 400 million Cedi minimum capital required by the Bank of Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM