PAC: Two bedroom gov’t apartment rented for GHc14

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has expressed anger over the ridiculously low rent charges by Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies in the country.

The committee is demanding an upward review of the rents charged on government bungalows.

Speaking at a PAC sitting in Ho in the Volta region Thursday, Chairman of the committee, Mr. James Avedzi, said the current rent on government bungalows at the districts were not economical.

He said the review of the rents should reflect the realities on the ground.

Mr Avedzi made the call following responses by the district chief executives and financial directors in the Volta region at the PAC sitting.

The Financial Director of the Kedjebi Municipal Assembly, MacGeorge Apetorgbor, told the committee that rent on a two-bedroom apartment at Kedjebi was rented at GHc14 a month, which occupants failed to pay.

Mr Avedzi urged the assemblies to take steps to retrieve all the outstanding rent arrears and report same to auditors for verification.

According to the report, the financial memoranda for district assemblies, finance officers were required to support their payments with invoices and other vouchers.

The affected districts are Agotime-Ziope, Biakoye, Central Tongu, Hohoe, Keta, Krachi East, North Tongu and South Tongu.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Ibrahim Alhassan