People approached me to bribe MPs in 2013 – Spio-Garbrah

A former Trades Minister Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has revealed that some so-called brokers approached him in 2013 claiming that they could help him induce Members of Parliament’s appointment committee so he could sail through his vetting smoothly.

Speaking on Morning Starr Thursday, Dr. Spio-Garbrah told host Francis Abban that he did not know the so-called brokers or which group of persons they were representing.

He added that he did not budge to their demands but successfully went through his vetting and was subsequently approved.

The former Communications Minister was appointed by President John Mahama in 2013.

Dr. Spio-Garbrah’s comment comes almost a year after some members of the appointment committee alleged that some monies were paid by then Energy Minister Nominee Boakye Agyarko to ensure that he goes through the process unscathed.

The former Ghanaian diplomat, however, added that he wasn’t surprised when he heard those allegations.

Dr. Spio-Garbrah, who is also a former CEO of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) based in London dismissed claims that he is arrogant.

According to him, he is very “humble and a very self-sacrificial person” adding those description of him are from people who do not know him.

The former Ghanaian diplomat who is seeking to lead the NDC party ahead of the 2020 elections said he is hopeful that his presidential ambition will “happen by God’s grace.”

He added that delegates must ensure that flagbearer who can serve two terms is elected if the party goes to congress next year.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM