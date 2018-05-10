Salah to collect awards in Liverpool and London on same night

Mohamed Salah will attend both Liverpool’s end-of-season awards and the Football Writers’ Association’s annual event on Thursday night, a source has confirmed to ESPN FC.

Salah will be present at Anfield for Liverpool’s fifth annual Players’ Awards before then boarding a flight to London, where he will be honoured at the FWA’s Footballer of the Year dinner.

The 25-year-old was named the FWA’s Football of the Year for 2017-18 earlier this month and he will become the first African player to pick up the award on Thursday.

Salah is also expected to win Liverpool’s Player of the Season award at the Anfield event for his record-breaking first campaign at the club, which has seen him score 43 goals in all competitions.

It is not the first time Liverpool have made arrangements for Salah to attend an awards ceremony. Back in January, Liverpool chartered a private jet that took Salah and teammate Sadio Mane to Accra, Ghana, for the Confederation of African Football awards just a day before an FA Cup fixture with Everton.

Salah was in London last month to collect the PFA Player of the Year award and was accompanied by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson at the request of the Egypt international, who wanted to share the honour with his teammates.

Source: ESPN