We’ll hand indictees in 2017 AG report to Police – PAC chair

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has announced that persons cited for various financial infractions in the 2017 Auditor General’s report will be handed to the police immediately.

As a result, the committee said there will be heavy police presence at its hearings during the consideration of the 2017 report.

The caution was issued by the chairman for the committee James Klutse Avedzi in Ho after an accountant with Asuom S.H.S in the Eastern Region, Emmanuel Ayernor sought to find out why public officials are still hauled before the committee even after satisfying demands of auditors.

“For the 2017 report if you don’t respond to those issues within the 30 days after the exit conference, you will provide those information to the Auditor General, they will not clear you, they will surcharge you. So when you come [we will ask] have you paid the surcharge? No. Police,” he stated.

PAC has been sitting in the Volta regional capital this week to consider officials from Eastern and Volta regions cited in the AG report facilitated by GIZ and USAID.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM