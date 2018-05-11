AWA passenger stops plane from takeoff

A passenger of an Africa World Airlines (AWA) flight heading to Kumasi from the Kotoka International Airport in Accra has stopped the aircraft from taking off.

The aggrieved passenger narrating what he described as inhumane treatment on Starr Today Friday said he came from London on Thursday to attend his mother’s funeral and after purchasing an AWA ticket he dashed to the VIP station at Circle to transport his luggage to Kumasi.

He said when he returned to the airport, he had 25 minutes for the flight to depart, but officials of AWA said he could not join the flight because he was late.

“Meanwhile, the flight delayed for another 30 minutes before it took off,” he stated.

According to him, he was later told that he would join the next flight but he was prevented from joining that flight when it was time for it to take off.

“My mother is dead and as I am talking to you, the body has been taken from the morgue and they are waiting for me. I arrived from London yesterday evening. It has been raining heavily since I arrived and without food. I have been at the airport since,” he stated.

The Aviation Minister, he said needs to intervene as the suspension of operations by Starbow has created a monopoly for AWA who are taking passengers for granted.

“They (AWA) have been doing this all the time. When you go there they take peoples money, put them on board and then the person who has paid in advance they don’t care about him/her,” he stated.

“I want the Minister in charge of Aviation to intervene.”

