AYC Qualifier: Ghana names starting XI to face Algeria

Black Satellites coach Jimmy Cobblah has named his starting line-up to face Algeria in the CAF U-20 Africa Youth Championship qualifier on Friday
The team includes former U-17 stars Richard Danso of WAFA and Kudus Mohammed of Right to Dream Academy.
Fast-rising KAS Eupen goalkeeper Nurudeen Abdul Manaf will man the post and will be guided by Gideon Mensah who was a member of the Black Starlets side that reached the quarter final stage at the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India.
Also in the lineup is Wa All Stars enterprising enforcer Ishahaku Konda, and Dinamo Brest’s Saliw Babawo.
The match will be played at the at the Stade du 5 Julliet in Algiers at 5:00pm.
Starting line-up
1. Nurudeen Abdul Manaf(Gk)
2. Maxwell Arthur
3. Hamidu Abdul Fatawu
4. Gideon Mensah
5. Isshaku Konda
6. Prosper Ahiabu
7. Emmanuel Kumah
8. Kudus Mohammed
9. Basit Abdul Rahman
10. Richard Danso
11. Saliw Babawo
Substitutes
12. Ibrahim Sadiq
13. Ibrahim Sulley
14. Ibrahim Tanko
15. Jude Ekow Arthur
16. Daniel Adrian Adjetey
17. Abdul Hudu-Halik
18. Ibrahim Danlad(GK)
Source:Starrsportsgh