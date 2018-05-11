AYC Qualifier: Ghana names starting XI to face Algeria

Black Satellites coach Jimmy Cobblah has named his starting line-up to face Algeria in the CAF U-20 Africa Youth Championship qualifier on Friday

The team includes former U-17 stars Richard Danso of WAFA and Kudus Mohammed of Right to Dream Academy.

Fast-rising KAS Eupen goalkeeper Nurudeen Abdul Manaf will man the post and will be guided by Gideon Mensah who was a member of the Black Starlets side that reached the quarter final stage at the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India.

Also in the lineup is Wa All Stars enterprising enforcer Ishahaku Konda, and Dinamo Brest’s Saliw Babawo.

The match will be played at the at the Stade du 5 Julliet in Algiers at 5:00pm.

Starting line-up

1. Nurudeen Abdul Manaf(Gk)

2. Maxwell Arthur

3. Hamidu Abdul Fatawu

4. Gideon Mensah

5. Isshaku Konda

6. Prosper Ahiabu

7. Emmanuel Kumah

8. Kudus Mohammed

9. Basit Abdul Rahman

10. Richard Danso

11. Saliw Babawo

Substitutes

12. Ibrahim Sadiq

13. Ibrahim Sulley

14. Ibrahim Tanko

15. Jude Ekow Arthur

16. Daniel Adrian Adjetey

17. Abdul Hudu-Halik

18. Ibrahim Danlad(GK)

Source:Starrsportsgh