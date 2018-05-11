Barclays MD Akyianu quits

The Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana, Patience Akyianu, has resigned from the Bank effective September 30.



It is not yet clear reasons for resignation.

The Board of the Bank has expressed their appreciation to Mrs. Akyianu for her leadership and contribution to the growth of the bank.



Her resignation letter read: “It’s been an amazing journey, spending more than half of my years in banking with this highly-talented and motivated team. It is a team that is more than capable of delivering the bold new strategy that will build the bank that Africa will indeed be proud of.”



Board Chairman Charles Cofie on his part said: “Her contribution to our business has been outstanding and although she will not be here to oversee our new strategy, she has been an instrumental part of its development.”



“We have a clear transition plan in place and a strong management team supported by the Board and great employees capable of delivering the exciting Pan African Bank that Ghana and the entire continent will all be proud of,” he added.



Ms Akyianu began her banking career with the Standard Chartered Bank, where she rose through the ranks from a Financial Controller in the bank’s Ghana unit to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in its South African office.



She joined Barclays Bank as the Finance Director of the bank’s Ghana operation before rising to become Managing Director, a position which she has occupied since 2013.

The bank is currently scouting for her replacement.



