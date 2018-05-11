Buffon charged by UEFA

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been charged by UEFA over his outburst towards referee Michael Oliver after his side’s Champions League quarter-final exit to Real Madrid.

UEFA has announced that the Italian legend has been charged with breaching its “general principles of conduct” for his abuse of the English official.

After Oliver awarded Real Madrid a last-gasp spot-kick – which Cristiano Ronaldo converted to knock Juventus out – a raging Buffon was sent off for protesting against the Premier League official’s decision.

The 40-year-old saw red, literally and figuratively, after he pushed and screamed at the ref.

image: https://talksport.com/sites/default/files/buffon2_0.jpg

He had clearly not calmed down after the game as he launched into an angry tirade to the Italian press, saying Oliver ‘doesn’t know s**t’ and ‘has a trashcan where his heart should be’.

And UEFA have confirmed they have opened disciplinary proceedings against the Juve veteran.

Buffon’s emotion was in part put down to the fact that, after a long career in which he never lifted the European Cup, it may have been his final act in the Champions League.

Oliver and wife Lucy were offered police support in the wake of the incident, after both were targeted by social media trolls.

UEFA, which also charged Buffon for the red card, said in a statement the case will be dealt with on May 31.

