Charge Essiam for causing financial loss to GCMCL – Labor expert

The beleaguered CEO of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL) must be surcharged for causing financial loss to the company, acting Executive Director for Labor Policy International, Seth Abloso, has said.

Frances Essiam on Tuesday shut down the company in the heat of a frosty relationship between her and the Company’s Board – a conduct Abloso finds revolting.

“I found it really objectionable for instance that a company will shut down for a whole day because the Chief Executive has a problem with the Board of Directors,” he stated Friday on the Morning Starr.

“Is it how they resolve conflicts in the work place? And if you ask me, to set the right examples and deterrent to others, Miss Frances Essiam should be charged with causing financial loss to the company,” he added.

Essiam who was suspended by the Board of GCMCL to provide explanations for some financial decisions she has made since taking office last year has since seen her suspension revoked by the Energy Ministry.

The setting aside of the Board’s decision, according to Starr news sources, was taken Wednesday during a meeting between officials of the Energy Ministry and members of the Board.

The Ministry subsequently in a statement announced the constitution of a three-member investigatory committee to probe the impasse at the GCMCL.

“It is the considered view of the Ministry that due to the nature of the impasse and the fact that the Board is an interested party in the matter an independent committee will produce a more objective result.

“Consequently, the Ministry in consultation with the SEC, has setup a three (3) member committee made up of a Senior Lawyer and Governance Expert, a Chartered Accountant and banker, and a Petroleum expert at the Ministry to investigate the matter,” the statement said.

