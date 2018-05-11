Floods: Two dead in Ashanti region

Two people have been confirmed dead at Nshaiyeso in the Ashanti region following hours of torrential rains.

The two died when the torrential rains collapsed their building.

The rains have also submerged homes and destroyed other properties in the area.

Speaking to Starr News, Kwabena Nsenkyere, the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator for the area said they have no materials for the displaced residents.

According to him, the floods in the area occurred due to activities of the residents.

He disclosed that residents had been warned on several occasions to move out of waterways but they remained adamant and continued to stay there.

Mr. Nsenkyere stated that even if they had materials to help assuage the plight of the residents, they would have rather given those materials to residents who were in dire need of the materials.

Several people have also been displaced following hours of torrential rains in the Western region. Schools have been shut down after the heavy downpour while a major bridge in the Sekondi/Takoradi municipality.

In Tarkwa Nsuem Municipality the rains also submerged homes and have locked up residents in their homes.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM