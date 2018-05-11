© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Floods: Two dead in Ashanti region

By kobina welsing

Two people have been confirmed dead at Nshaiyeso in the Ashanti region following hours of torrential rains.

The two died when the torrential rains collapsed their building.

The rains have also submerged homes and destroyed other properties in the area.

Speaking to Starr News, Kwabena Nsenkyere, the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator for the area said they have no materials for the displaced residents.

According to him, the floods in the area occurred due to activities of the residents.

Related Posts

Floods: 1 dies in K’si; Rawlings’ wall collapses

Flood hits Accra, Kumasi again

Ghana to fly relief Items to Sierra Leone today

He disclosed that residents had been warned on several occasions to move out of waterways but they remained adamant and continued to stay there.

Mr. Nsenkyere stated that even if they had materials to help assuage the plight of the residents, they would have rather given those materials to residents who were in dire need of the materials.

Several people have also been displaced following hours of torrential rains in the Western region. Schools have been shut down after the heavy downpour while a major bridge in the Sekondi/Takoradi municipality.

In Tarkwa Nsuem Municipality the rains also submerged homes and have locked up residents in their homes.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Headlines

Floods: 1 dies in K’si; Rawlings’ wall collapses

Headlines

Flood hits Accra, Kumasi again

General

Ghana to fly relief Items to Sierra Leone today

General

Sierra Leone mudslide: Gov’t appeals for relief items

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm