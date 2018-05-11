E/r: Multiple vehicle accident at Mankron

Four Vehicles have been involved in an accident at Mankron, a community along Nsawam-Suhum stretch of the Accra -Kumasi Highway.

The accident involved a VIP Bus with Registration Number GT 4294-14, Benz Cargo Truck with registration number GS 5993-C, Sprinter Bus with registration number GR 1532-14 and a Sinot Trailer belonging to Dangote.

The accident which occurred Friday Morning was reportedly caused by a wheel-detachment from the Trailer carrying cement to Kumasi.

The separated tyre flying on the road crushed and smashed the Benz Cargo causing it to stop abruptly due to the impact causing other crashes as the drivers attempted to swerve the chaos.

Some passengers suffered injuries while the vehicles suffered damages.

