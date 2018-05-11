Gov’t issues GhC410k cheque to stop auctioning of GHANASCO cars

The government has issued a cheque of GhC 410,389 to the Northern Regional Director of Ghana Education Service, Alhaji Cambodia, to rescue the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) from a judgment debt.

A court in Tamale in the Northern region has confiscated a student bus and the official vehicle of the headmistress of Ghanasco after the Ghana Education Service failed to pay up the salary arrears of a former headmaster of the school.

The late Lionel Mahama, headed the school circa 1997, dragged the Ghana Education Service to court accusing it of abusing his right including inappropriate dismissal and concealing his promotion letter away from him.

He was later reinstated as the headmaster following a CHRAJ order but authorities halted payment of his salaries. He sent the matter to court despite several failed attempts to get his benefits.

A High court in Tamale presided over by Justice Lawrence L. Mensah on April, 25 2013 cited ‘unjust treatment’ and ordered the full and immediate payment of all outstanding arrears to the late former headmaster.

The payment of the judgement debt dragged on for years resulting in another court order in 2014 which encumbered the properties of the school. The court further ordered that the encumbered properties be auctioned to defray the debt.

At the School’s Speech and Prize-Giving Day which was held on 3rd March, 2018 the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, speaking on behalf of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced that Government would defray the debt on behalf of the school to allow for the institution to concentrate on its core mandate of teaching students.

This week, the government fulfilled its pledge by issuing a cheque of GHC 410,389 to the Northern Regional Director of Ghana Education Service.

This brings to closure the long standing litigation which was threatening to collapse the school.

