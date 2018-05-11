© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

I almost abandoned music – Ohemaa Mercy

By miriam hayford

Multiple award-winning gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has said she almost abandoned music at a point in her career because she felt God had forsaken me.

Speaking on Starr Chat, she revealed that at a point things were very rough for her and her husband to the extent that anytime she was asked to sing she got angry.

“We were going through a lot,” Mercy recalled.

She added: “We were borrowing and owed so much. It came to a time that when my husband told me to go and sing I get so angry because I felt I had been forsaken by God, it was that bad but God saw us through”.

Ohemaa has songs such as ‘Wo beye Kese’,’Abro So’,’Unbreakable’ among others to her credit.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM

