John Dumelo marries Nadia Buari’s friend May 12

Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, is set to marry this weekend at Spintex in Accra.

A few months ago, the Actor posted a finger of a woman on Instagram supposed to be his fiancée with a ring on her finger with the caption: ‘She said Yes’ only for fans to realize later that it actually the fiancée of his friend Frederick Nuamah who actually proposed to his girlfriend on a plane.

Dumelo will hold a traditional wedding ceremony at the residence of his fiancée, Mawunya at Spintex Saturday, May 12, 2018 with very close friends and family.

Mawunya is a close friend of popular Actress Nadia Buari who is suspected to have been the link person between the two love birds.

Dumelo recently joined the continental human rights group, Youth for Human Rights Africa (YoHRA) as an Ambassador.

The talented Actor has featured in movies which include: ‘Love or Something Like That’, ‘the King is mine’, the Game, A ‘Private Storm’ among others.

Source:Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM