Palmer-Buckle appointed Archbishop of Cape-Coast

Pope Francis has appointed Most Reverend Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle as the new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cape Coast.

His appointment follows the resignation of His Grace Archbishop Matthias Nketsiah of Cape Coast.

A release by the Catholic Church stated that “His Holiness Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of His Grace Archbishop Matthias Nketsiah of Cape Coast and has appointed His Grace Most Rev. Charles Palmer-Buckle as the new Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cape Coast.”

His Grace Archbishop Mathias Nketsiah stepped down after he reached his mandatory retirement age of 75 years.

About Palmer Buckle

The Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer- Buckle (born 15 June 1950 in Axim, Ghana) is a former teacher and a key figure in the political scene in Ghana.

He is the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra and is the second Ghanaian native to become Archbishop of Accra.

Installed in 2005, he became the 4th Ordinary for Accra since its establishment as a diocese. He was also the first Bishop of Koforidua.

He was a member of the nine-member National Reconciliation Commission (NRC) from May 2002 to October 2004 whose stated mission was to bring truth and reconciliation in Ghana after human rights abuses and atrocities.

In 2002 he apologized on behalf of Africans for the part Africans played in the slave trade, and the apology was accepted by Bishop John Richard of Pensacola-Tallahassee.

He has remained vocal in the political scene of Ghana and Africa on issues including political violence and homosexuality.

