Privatise management of Gov’t bungalows – PAC member

The MP for KEEA and a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Samuel Atta Mills, has entreated the local government ministry to privatize management of state bungalows to ensure value for money.

The demand comes after PAC sitting in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region expressed anger over the ridiculously low rent charges by Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country.

It was revealed at the sitting Thursday by the Financial Director of the Kedjebi Municipal Assembly, MacGeorge Apetorgbor that a two-bedroom apartment belonging to the government at Kedjebi is being rented at GH¢14 a month.

Despite the preposterous rent charge occupants are failing to pay.

Speaking to Starr News, Atta Mills said privatization is the only way government bungalows can be saved from collapsing given the poor maintenance culture of the various assemblies.

“The assemblies are not equipped to be renters. What they need to do, the government needs to do is to release the rental and maintenance of these buildings to somebody else, a private person,” he mooted.

The GH¢14 being paid by the occupants of the government’s bungalows is unacceptable.

“So, sub-lease it to somebody else, let them maintain the building, charge a percent of their income and then the government will make sure that these buildings are maintained,” he reiterated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM