Standard Chartered Bank officials mentor KNUST students

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology came alive with excitement as StanChart rolled out some great initiatives on campus with the aim of inspiring students.

The event dubbed ‘Stand Out’ saw about 300 students of KNUST counselled on what to do during their tertiary education to fit into the corporate world.

Senior Executives of the bank took the students through the event.

The aim of the event was to allow the Senior Executives of the bank share their stories of how they stood out to higher heights in the banking sector and the dynamics students aiming to enter the sector must know.

They also discussed issues on a career path after graduation, career challenges and how to balance work and family.

The Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mansa Nettey, encouraged the students to read broadly and have an open mind towards their education and career.

She entreated them not to stick to only what they are taught in the lecture hall but broaden their horizon.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Bank took the opportunity to announce it has moved its branch from the commercial area to the Jubilee Mall in the KNUST.

The branch has been made more client friendly and digitally apt to bring convenience to customers.

The ultra-modern smart branch, combines both traditional and digital banking services, offering a full suite of banking products, including wealth and investment management as well as insurance solutions.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM