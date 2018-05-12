AYC Qualifier: Algeria 0-0 Ghana

Ghana earned a 0-0 draw with Algeria in the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations second qualifying round first leg tie in Algiers on Friday night.

The Black Satellites did not take part in the previous round of the qualifiers and Friday’s encounter marked the beginning of their journey to Niger next year.

The tight, goalless game leaves the tie open for the 2nd leg which will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Satellites will host the Algerians next weekend and the winner of the tie will progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.

