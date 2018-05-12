© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

AYC Qualifier: Algeria 0-0 Ghana

By Anthony Bebli

Ghana earned a 0-0 draw with Algeria in the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations second qualifying round first leg tie in Algiers on Friday night.

The Black Satellites did not take part in the previous round of the qualifiers and Friday’s encounter marked the beginning of their journey to Niger  next year.

Related Posts

AYC Qualifier: Ghana names starting XI to face Algeria

All Trade barriers between Ghana and Nigeria must go –…

AYC Qualifier: Ghana’s Ambassador to Algeria urges Black…

The tight, goalless  game leaves the tie open for the 2nd leg which will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Satellites will host the Algerians next weekend and the winner of the tie will progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Source:Starrsportsgh

You might also like
Sports

AYC Qualifier: Ghana names starting XI to face Algeria

Business

All Trade barriers between Ghana and Nigeria must go – Bawumia

General

AYC Qualifier: Ghana’s Ambassador to Algeria urges Black Satellite to win

Headlines

I can run Ghana without natural resources – Spio-Garbrah

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm