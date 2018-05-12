C/R: 12 arrested in dawn police swoop

The Mankessim divisional police command in the central region has this dawn arrested some 12 suspected criminals in the area.

The suspects who were arrested during a swoop around the Mankessim Market and some ghettos in the area are suspected to be the persons behind some robberies and other crimes being perpetrated in the area.

The police found in their possession some guns, knives, substances suspected to be Indian hemp as well as some stolen items like TV Sets, video decks, sound speakers, mobile phones, some amount of money and Honda Motor Bike.

The suspects, the police said, are being screened and processed for court on Monday.

The police believe they are part of those fleeing the Kasoa area due to the continuous swoops by the police in the area.

The police, however, say the Mankessim area will be made unattractive for such negative elements as they are on red alert to pursue and arrest such elements.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfuor