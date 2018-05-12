E/R: Tension engulfs Nkrukan over Chief installation

Tension is building up at Nkrukan in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region over the installation of a parallel Chief.

The traditional stool in Nkrukan has remained vacant for a year due to a prolong chieftaincy dispute that has shrouded the nomination of an heir to the stool among the Gborjor gate, which is part of three gates -Badu and Akwetey royal families legible to occupy the stool.

However, three weeks ago a Police officer – Detective Corporal Solomon Agboso Badu was installed as a Chief in the Community and given stool name Nene Badu Okpata Korle II.

Meanwhile , the other feuding faction and some Kingmakers are planning to outdoor another Chief – Nene Gborjor I, installed a week ago to occupy same stool Saturday, May 12, 2018 heightening tension in the Community.

The tensed atmosphere has attracted heavy security presence in the community.

There is currently over 20 armed Police personnel led by DSP Daniel Yaro, the Effidusase District Commander patroling the town.

The Police team in a close door meeting with the proponents has directed that the venue for the intended ceremony is changed.

DSP Yaro told Starr News, the Police does not interfere in Chieftaincy and therefore cannot stop the process but its presence in the community is to maintain law and order.

Kwaku Ansah, spokesperson for the Gborjor gate told Starr News Nene Kassah Gborjor I has duly been nominated, vetted and installed by the Kingmakers, therefore, today’s ceremony is to outdoor him, which he says cannot be stopped by anyone.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah