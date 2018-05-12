Group begins ‘One-Nana-One-Term’ campaign

A group calling itself the Young Professionals, has begun a campaign dubbed ‘One-Nana-One-Term’ to get President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government out of power, less than two years in office.

The group also criticised President Akufo-Addo for failing to live up to the manifesto promise of providing jobs for unemployed graduates and hiding behind Nation Builders Corps (NaBCO) to “deceive Ghanaians.”

According to YP, the NPP government’s knee-jerk approach of using NaBCO as a means of providing jobs to the teeming youth without any successive and exit plan shows clearly that the government had failed woefully.

Addressing a press conference, the general secretary of YP, Mr Elikem Kotoko, said because the previous government wanted to widen the employment net, it embarked on infrastructure development such as building schools, hospitals and other facilities to employ more unemployed graduates.

Mr Kotoko said the President and his Vice took office in 2017, 15 months down the lane and they had forgotten their widely promised ‘one constituency $1 million’, ‘1D1F’ and ‘one- village-one-dam’ policies.

He said when the coordinator of the ‘one-district-one-factory’ programme was asked about the extent of work on the project which was to create employment for the teeming youth in the country; he said it was hanging in the balance.

Mr Kotoko said concerning the ‘one-village-one-dam’ project, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, after coming to office, said not every village would receive a dam, which was an insult to Ghanaians who demanded to see the actualisation of the promise.

Corruption

On corruption, the general secretary described the NPP government as assuming the duties of a clearing agent, clearing every corruption allegation case levelled against it such as the famous BOST scandal and cash-for-seat saga.

They also described the stands by the government on the United States Military Deal as failure on the part of the government to champion the Ghanaian agenda.

Mr Kotoko also condemned the culture of sacking potential Ghanaian workers who are considered not to be NPP sympathisers at workplaces and government institutions and called on Ghanaians to demand accountability and put pressure on the government to deliver on its promises.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eric Mawuena Egbeta