Hearts Part Ways With Commercial Affairs Manager Quarshie

Kwaku Sakyi Quarshie has confirmed he has resigned from Accra Hearts of Oak as the commercial affairs manager for the Phobians.

Various media reports claims he was fired for embezzling $3,400 intended for the club’s youth team.

But the soft-spoken administrator has confirmed to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM that he resigned from the role to save his name.

“I sat down with stakeholders of the club and concluded it’s good to resign so I have done that. I want to thank the Phobian fraternity for the support,” he told Nhyira FM.

Last week Hearts Managing Director Mark Noonan suggested in an interview with ESPN that some officials need to be cleared out to pave way for his ideas of managing the club.

Source:Starrsportsgh