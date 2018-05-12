Kasoa: 35 suspected prostitutes arrested

The Kasoa district police command has arrested some 35 women suspected to be involved in prostitution in the area.

The 35 were arrested as part of a swoop conducted by the police in the area aimed at ridding the area of suspected criminals.

The raid which saw the police storming two drinking spots namely ‘Old School Bar’ at Budumburam and Nigeria bar at Nyanyano led to the arrest of the 35 foreign nationals whose ages are between 20 and 45.

The 35, according to the police, are being screened and those without legal documentation will be handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for deportation.

The police, however, cautioned women to refrain from prostitution because it is a criminal offense in Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kweku Baah Acheamfour