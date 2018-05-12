Okada over taking vehicles in road crashes – NRSC

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has revealed that the number of road crashes involving illegal commercial motorbikes popularly known as Okada is gradually overtaking vehicles.

The Commission says in the last ten years, ‘okada’ related crashes recorded in the country have been 400%, gradually toppling vehicular crashes.

Though the use of ‘okada’ is not as pronounced in Ghana as in other countries within the sub-region, it is steadily becoming recognized hence, the NRSC’s preparedness.

According to the acting Central Regional head of the NRSC, Ms. Linda Afotey Annan, the central region is yet to see an increase in the presence of Okada.

She noted that currently, the use of this means of transportation is popular in areas such as Bawjiase.

Ms. Afotey was speaking to Starr News on the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) which is marked on the theme, “WARSO in the last ten years; the journey so far”.

She also noted that the commission is collaborating with stakeholders to ensure Okada riders subscribe to safety measures.

