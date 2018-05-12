Photos: John Dumelo is married

Popular actor John Dumelo has married his love Mawunya today Saturday, May 12, 2018.

The traditional marriage ceremony took place at Spintex road in Accra.

Mawunya who is not known much is believed to be related to actress Selassie Ibrahim.

The ceremony had scores of actors and musicians attending. Some of the stars who graced the occasion include Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Prince David Osei, A-Plus and Edem. Nigerian actor Ramzy Noah was there too.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com