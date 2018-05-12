© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Photos: John Dumelo is married

By kwame acheampong

Popular actor John Dumelo has married his love Mawunya today Saturday, May 12, 2018.

The traditional marriage ceremony took place at  Spintex road in Accra.

Mawunya who is not known much is believed to be related to actress Selassie Ibrahim.

Related Posts

Men should have two wives – Adakabre

Cooking For Your Husband Not Slavery – Joyce Aryee

Chris’ marriage collapse sad – Shirley

The ceremony had scores of actors and musicians attending. Some of the stars who graced the occasion include Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Prince David Osei, A-Plus and Edem.  Nigerian actor Ramzy Noah was there too.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com

 

You might also like
Headlines

Men should have two wives – Adakabre

Headlines

Cooking For Your Husband Not Slavery – Joyce Aryee

Editors Pick

Chris’ marriage collapse sad – Shirley

General

Anger as former Achimota SP marries gay boyfriend

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm