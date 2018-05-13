‘Anas is Coming’ cartoon on Ghana football pops up

The newest episode of ‘Tales of Nazir’ tells the story of how ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas had a hint about the rot at the Ghana Football Association.

Nazir on his way to visit an old friend, Kofi Kinaata in Takoradi mistakenly gave out information to a gentleman in a mask sitting next to him detailing how football officials are bribed in the country.

Nazir in a phone conversation with Jacob in heaven wanted to transfer GHC100 to Jesus so he bribes the referee who will officiate the match between Kotoko and Hearts, so the match goes in favour of Kotoko.

Anas who eavesdropped on the conversation asked Nazir why he wants the referee to be bribed only for him to reveal the hidden secrets tempting the ace investigative journalist to focus his attention on uncovering the rot in Ghana football.

Anas is set to release his next exposé tilted ‘Number 12’ which is centred on the football sector and its links with politics.

The details of the documentary’s release have emerged on fliers and billboards indicating it will be premiered in Accra on June 6, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

There will also be screenings in Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi between June 9 and June 16. Nazir at the end of his video warned Ghanaians saying “Anas is coming”

Source: Ghanaweb