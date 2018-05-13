Asamankese NDC launches vigilante group with ‘magical powers’

The Lower West Akim constituency of the opposition NDC has launched a vigilante group named ‘Asamankese NDC forces

The dreaded group according to sources holds magical powers that shield members from bullets and knife attacks.

The group were first spotted during the party’s Unity Walk at Somanya.

Speaking to Starr News at a press briefing to declare his intention to contest the Lower West Akyem Constituency organizer position, Aminu Issah alias Organizer general said the group is not to foment trouble like the invisible forces of the NPP but to provide a sense of security for the party and its supporters.

According to him, most supporters of the party in the settler communities were intimidated by the NPP vigilante groups which prevented them from voting in the 2016 election. He said NDC members were driven away from voting centers during the polls. Therefore, the new group has been formed to provide security for such people to enable them take part in the 2020 election.

