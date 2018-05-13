Cape Coast Tech Uni graduates without certificates to apply for NaBCo

The Registrar of Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), Mr. Magnus Bentil is appealing to students who have graduated from the institution but are yet to receive their certificates to exercise a bit more restraint as plans are far advanced to get them ready.

The registrar reveals the delay in the issuance of the certificate is not from the CCTU but the certificate awarding body, National Board of Business and Technical (NABTEC).

This assurance by the registrar follows concerns raised by some graduates of the CCTU who are not able to register for the government’s NABCO Programme due to failure to provide their certificates to validate the registration process.

The graduates say they fear losing the opportunity to register for the NABCO programme due to uncertainties that hover around the actual time their certificates would be ready.

Speaking to Starr News, Mr Bentil said there was no justification to blame the CCTU for the delay in issuing the certificates.

Mr. Bentil explained that there are alternative documents available for graduates who wish to apply for the NABCO programme which can equally serve the purpose of their certificates and therefore urged the graduates to access these documents from the school for any transaction that may so require their certificates.

