EPL: Swansea relegated

By Anthony Bebli

Swansea City’s seven-season stay in the Premier League came to an end on Sunday as the Welsh side joined West Brom and Stoke City in being relegated to the Championship.

Needing to beat Stoke, Southampton to lose to Manchester City and a 10-goal swing in goal difference in their favour, Swansea were realistically relegated when Huddersfield guaranteed their survival by holding Chelsea on Wednesday.

However, a 2-1 home defeat to Stoke sealed their fate to cap a 10-game winless streak to end a sorry season.

Portuguese coach Carlos Carvalhal is set to leave the club having only signed a deal until the end of the campaign when he took over in December.

He inspired an instant revival with five wins in his opening nine league games to climb clear of the bottom three.

However, once that bounce wore off, a lack of firepower cost Carvalhal’s men as they finished the season with fewer goals than anyone bar Huddersfield.

Andy King opened the scoring for the hosts to spark hopes that the Swans could at least sign off with a win.

However, Badou Ndiaye quickly levelled before Peter Crouch gave already relegated Stoke a first win since January to leapfrog West Brom into 19th.

Source:AFP

