Jewel Ackah to be buried August 4

Former President John Mahama on Saturday joined the family of the late Jewel Ackah and MUSIGA at the traditional one week celebration of the late musician in Tema. He donated an amount of GHC12,000 to the family in support of the funeral.

The late musician will be buried on August 4, 2018, the family announced at the one week celebration.

A wake keeping and thanksgiving service will be held on August 3 and 5 respectively.

Many sympathisers, friends and family converged at the Sakasaka Park near the Community Two Police Station to show their respect to the legend.

Also in attendance are political figures mostly from the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Among them are the party’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Mr Joseph Ade Coker, Yaw Boateng-Djan, former National Organiser, Anita De Sosoo and Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele constituency.

The late Ackah composed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anthem and died Friday, April 27 at his home.

He was known to have been battling stroke and other sicknesses for about a decade.

